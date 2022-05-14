Wilmington Police seek assistance locating driver, vehicle who fatally struck pedestrian

article

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run and seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation.

Officials say officers were called to the 2100 block of North Market Street early Saturday, about 2:30 a.m., on the report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The responding officers found a 54-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle when they arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

According to authorities, the striking vehicle fled the scene.

Advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Master Corporal Tavis Miller at 302-571-4416 or Tavis.Miller@cj.state.de.us.