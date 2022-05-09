Police investigating after deadly morning shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police say a man was shot dead early Monday morning in Wilmington.
The shooting occurred on the 600 block of West Street around 6:42 a.m., according to police.
Police say a 43-year-old man found was found with a gunshot wound. He reportedly died from his injuries at a local hospital.
The shooting is still under investigation. No further details are available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.