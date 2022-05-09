Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating after deadly morning shooting in Wilmington

Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police say a man was shot dead early Monday morning in Wilmington.

The shooting occurred on the 600 block of West Street around 6:42 a.m., according to police.

Police say a 43-year-old man found was found with a gunshot wound. He reportedly died from his injuries at a local hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

The shooting is still under investigation. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.