Woman, 36, shot and killed in Franklinville, police say

A 36-year-old woman is dead after someone shot her in Franklinville.

Someone drove the woman to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle Friday night, just before 10 p.m., after the shooting, according to officials.

Police were then called to the hospital to begin the investigation. The woman died shortly after she arrived. She was shot in her underarm.

The shooting reportedly happened on the 800 block of West Venango Street.

Police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, though no scene was located. They held the vehicle that brought the woman to the hospital. Homicide detectives say no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

