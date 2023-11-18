Officers injured after 2 chased in carjacked vehicle, crash into Philly police cruiser: officials

article

Philadelphia police officers were hospitalized, while a police cruiser was damaged and two men have been arrested, all after two suspects attempted to dodge police in a reported carjacked vehicle.

The situation unfolded Friday night, about 10:30, on the 5000 block of North Broad Street, officials said.

Police saw two men in a Hyundai SUV that had been the subject of a carjacking in August, from the 2300 block of Gratz Street, in North Philadelphia. Officers witnessed the SUV on the 5000 block of North Broad.

They tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver took off, speeding and running through traffic lights, eventually crashing into a marked police cruiser, at the intersection of Belfield and Ogontz avenues.

At that point, the driver, a 33-year-old man, jumped out and took off on foot, with police chasing him. They caught up with him and he was placed under arrest on the 1700 block of Ruscomb Street, authorities explained.

Back at the crash site, the passenger in the SUV, a 30-year-old man, was placed under arrest.

Officers in the cruiser hit by the SUV were hospitalized at Einstein Medical Center. They are said to be in stable condition.

Both the police vehicle and the SUV were towed. Northwest Detectives are leading the investigation into the incident.