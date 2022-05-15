Woman, 63, hit and killed by vehicle in Cape May, police say

article

A 63-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Cape May, officials said.

Sunday, about 4:15 in the afternoon, Cape May Police were alerted to a person driving erratically over the Route 109 bridge, into Cape May, New Jersey.

Responding officers were able to find the vehicle heading south on Lafayette Street.

The driver hit the 63-year-old victim with the vehicle and kept driving on Lafayette, eventually hitting a telephone pole and a car, before it stopped.

Officials said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.