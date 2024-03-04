Woman abducted in Port Richmond was asleep, police searching for stolen vehicle

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help after a vehicle theft turned into an abduction in Port Richmond early Monday morning.

A 34-year-old woman was asleep in a vehicle when a suspect drove off on the 3200 block of G Street around 1:50 a.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

The victim has since been located and is in good condition, according to authorities.

However, police are still looking for the stolen vehicle, a 2012 silver Buick Verona with Delaware tag # 323204.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.