Fairmount Park murders: Suspect pictured after man, woman shot 'execution style'

Police have released the photo of a man they say is now a suspect in the murder of two people in Fairmount Park last week.

A man and woman were found shot "execution style" on the side of the road on Mount Pleasant Drive late Thursday night.

They were both suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as 49-year-old Thurston Cooper and 38-year-old Krystina Chambers, both residents of Philadelphia.

Police say three spent shell casings were found just feet from the victims.

The motive is still unknown as police search for the suspect, described as being a "heavy/ stock built" man wearing a black NFL Cowboys hat.

A $40,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.