Woman attacks 10-year-old boy in motel pool, bites officer in Wildwood Crest charged

A 43-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she acted out at a motel pool in Wildwood Crest Monday.

On Monday at around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported fight in progress at a motel in the 6200 block of Ocean Avenue.

Upon arrival, witnesses reported that a highly intoxicated woman, later identified as Fallan Turner, was acting "out of control" while in the pool.

After investigating, officers learned that Turner grabbed a 10-year-old boy, and swung him around in the pool, dunking him underwater.

As the boy’s father attempted to intervene, they say she jumped on his back and grabbed him inappropriately.

While officers were speaking with Turner, they say she became belligerent, prompting an arrest.

As officers were handcuffing her, she pushed the arresting officer in the face and resisted his control.

Upon arriving at police headquarters for processing, she continued to be "highly uncooperative and combative" and bit an officer’s hand. Both officers who were assaulted, did not sustain significant injuries.

Turner was charged with endangering the welfare of children (3rd degree), aggravated assault on law enforcement – 2 counts (3rd degree), resisting arrest with force (3rd degree), criminal sexual contact (4th degree), failure to allow fingerprinting (disorderly persons offense), harassment – 2 counts (petty disorderly persons offense), disorderly conduct (petty disorderly persons offense).

She was placed in Cape May County Correctional Facility.



