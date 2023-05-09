Woman critical after shooting in Feltonville, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on the 4900 block of Boudinot Street around 1:35 p.m.

According to police, the victim was shot once in the chest and once in the back. The victim is believed to be between the ages of 55 and 60.

Responding officers rushed her Temple University Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Dozens of spent shell casings were observed on the ground following the shooting.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.