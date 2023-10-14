Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in the neck in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Someone wielding a knife stabbed a woman in North Philadelphia, leaving her in critical condition.

The incident happened early Saturday morning, a little before 3 a.m., on the unit block of West Rockland Street, in North Philly, according to authorities.

Inside of a residence, a woman in her 30s was stabbed one time in the neck.

Medics rushed her to Einstein Medical Center where she was placed in critical condition.

Back at the residence, police located two knives. They are actively investigating the scene, but no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.