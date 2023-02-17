Woman found dead inside bedroom of North Philadelphia residence, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia detectives are investigating the death of a woman in the North Philadelphia section of the city.
According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of North 8th Street for a report of someone who needed to go to the hospital on Friday around 2:30 a.m.
Authorities say a 38-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a back bedroom.
Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene at 2:35 a.m., according to officials.
Police say the woman was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for examination.
The investigation is active and ongoing, per police.