Woman dies after being shot 8 times in North Philadelphia, police say

Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple and killed in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at 24th and Diamond streets around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a call for a ‘report of a prior assault.’

Police then got worth that a 40-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle.

The woman was shot three times in the arm, once in the chest, twice in the back, and two more times in the forearm, according to authorities. She succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Investigators say there was no scene located on the 2400 block of West Diamond Street. No weapon was recovered and no arrest was made.

The investigation is ongoing.

