Expand / Collapse search

Woman in home struck by bullet fired during argument in Camden County: officials

By
Published  August 27, 2024 2:11pm EDT
Gloucester County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
8677dd54-d338eb2c-police-lights.jpg article

police lights

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. - A Camden County man was charged after investigators say he fired a gun during an argument and the bullet hit an innocent woman inside a nearby home.

Francisco Griffin, 51, was charged with possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault and criminal mischief. 

Officers from the Gloucester City Police Department were called to the 600 block of Hunter Street around 11 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Investigators say Griffin was arguing with another person when he fired a handgun and the bullet traveled into a nearby home and struck a 67-year-old woman.

The woman was taken to Cooper University Hospital where police say she was placed in stable condition.

Griffin was charged Tuesday and taken to Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pre-trial detention hearing.