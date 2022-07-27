Woman shot in the leg outside wedding in Feltonville, police say

article

Authorities say a woman suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg when a fight inside a Philadelphia wedding spilled outside the venue.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4200 block of McAllister Street around 9 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police found a 26-year-old woman suffering a gunshot wound to the leg and brought her to Temple University Hospital where she was placed in stable condition, police said.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a fight between mostly women broke out inside the wedding and spilled into the street when gunshot erupted.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Small said it's believed that both the victim and shooter were guests at the wedding. Authorities did not report an arrest, but Small said they're "confident we know who" the suspect is.

"It's a very unfortunate situation," Small said. "It's supposed to be a happy moment, a wedding where people were dressed up very nice, there were also children, some people brought their young children, boys and girls."