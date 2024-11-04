Woman threatened customers, police with gun at Montco music shop: police

A terrifying tirade at a Plymouth Township store left customers running for safety, and ended with an armed woman being taken into custody.

Police were called to Guitar Center in the Metroplex Shopping Center for reports of a woman with a gun threatening customers Saturday afternoon.

Management told police that the woman was pointing a gun at customers' heads as she screamed incoherently.

Several customers hid inside the store, while others fled for their own safety.

With a gun in her hand, police say the woman exited the store and refused orders to drop her weapon, instead pointing it at officers several times.

She was taken into custody minutes later after she laid on the sidewalk with the gun beside her.

A pistol loaded with eight rounds, including one in the chamber, was recovered from the scene.

The woman was transported for further evaluation. Her identity has yet to be released due to the "sensitive nature" of the incident, according to police.

An investigation continues as police say charges have been filed.