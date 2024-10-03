Expand / Collapse search

Woman wanted for stealing $800 from victim in wheelchair on Center City street: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  October 3, 2024 8:52am EDT
Philadelphia
A woman is wanted after police say she stole hundreds of dollars from a wheelchair-bound woman in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect they say targeted a victim in a wheelchair.

The theft occurred in broad daylight on the 1000 block of Market Street last month.

Police say the woman grabbed a bag from a woman in a wheelchair, and stole $800.

She then gave the bag back to the woman before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.