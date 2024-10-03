Woman wanted for stealing $800 from victim in wheelchair on Center City street: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect they say targeted a victim in a wheelchair.
The theft occurred in broad daylight on the 1000 block of Market Street last month.
Police say the woman grabbed a bag from a woman in a wheelchair, and stole $800.
She then gave the bag back to the woman before fleeing on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.