Victim killed, suspect injured after robbery, store shootout ends with SEPTA bus crash

Chaotic scenes in West Philadelphia late Wednesday night when a robbery erupted into a deadly double shooting and crash caused by fleeing suspects.

It all began when two suspects attempted to rob a man playing a video machine inside a candy store at 40th and Brown streets.

Police say surveillance shows one suspect holding a gun to the back of the victim's head before a struggle ensued.

A shootout erupted when police say the victim pulled his own gun, and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a third person.

Moments later, the suspected vehicle crashed head-on into a SEPTA bus after driving the wrong way down Brown Street. All three suspects then ran off on foot, according to authorities.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy, was found shot in the arm and chest just blocks away. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Police were called to the initial scene of the shooting where they found the 36-year-old victim shot and killed inside the store. His identity has yet to be released.

Two semi-automatic handguns and three spent shell casings were also recovered at the scene.

Nine people, including the driver, were on the SEPTA bus at the time of the crash. No one suffered any injuries.

Charges have yet to be announced as police continue the search for two more suspects.