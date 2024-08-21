Video: Woman wanted for trying to 'entice' tiger, jumping over fence at NJ zoo

A moment that could have ended in tragedy at a South Jersey zoo was caught on camera, and now police are looking to identify the woman responsible.

Police say the woman jumped over a wooden fence at the tiger enclosure while visiting the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton.

"A female began enticing the tiger, almost getting bit by putting her hand through the wire enclosure," Bridgeton Police said.

Video shows the woman jumping back over the fence as the tiger leaps and paces back and forth.

A sign posted at the enclosure reads, "Do not climb over the fence. Climbing over any zoo fence is against city ordinance 247-C."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.