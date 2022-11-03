World Series 2022: Brad Lidge to throw out first pitch, Jazmine Sullivan to sing National Anthem at Game 5
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia legends are set to take the center of the field at Citizens Bank Park for game five of the World Series.
Phillies Legend Brad Lidge, who was a part of the 2008 Phillies World Series championship team, is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Philadelphia native and Grammy-award-winning singer Jazmine Sullivan will be singing the National Anthem before the game.
The series is now tied 2 -2 after the game became only the second no-hitter in World Series history.
The Fightins will be looking to redeem themselves after losing to the Astros 5-0 in a crowded ballpark with distinguished guests, including Miles Teller, Bruce Springsteen and even First Lady Jill Biden.
In a rare turn of events caused by the postponement of Game 3 due to rain, game 5 will also take place at the same time Philadelphia's undefeated Eagles play Houston's Texans at NRG Stadium.