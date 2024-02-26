Expand / Collapse search

World War II vet celebrates 103rd birthday in Delaware County: 'My daughters make me stronger'

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Navy Veteran, Lt. Ralph Perkner, served in World War II and the Korean War, and on Sunday he celebrated his 103rd birthday with loved ones.

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. - Happy birthday, and thank you for your service!

A local World War II veteran just turned 103, and he got the celebration he deserved!

Navy Lt. Ralph Perkner served in World War II and the Korean War. He is a father of five, and a doctor of optometry who retired at the age of 90.

On Sunday, all his years of service were recognized with a hero's welcome as his community escorted him through a flag line at Mission Barbecue in Springfield.

Once inside, he received a number of proclamations, cards, special gifts and awards, including one from the Korean-American Association of Philadelphia.

Family and loved ones gathered to proudly sing happy birthday to their beloved Ralph.

So, what is the 103-year-old's secret to a long life? 

"My daughters," Ralph said. "It’s the ladies that makes me stronger."

Plus, all those years of waking up at 5 a.m. to swim laps at his local YMCA!