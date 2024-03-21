Victim fights back, fires weapon during attempted carjacking in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - What would have been another Philadelphia carjacking was thwarted when its victim took matters into their own hands.
Police say a suspect tried to carjack a victim at 10th and Mount Vernon streets in North Philadelphia around 1:30 a.m.
But the victim fought back, firing his weapon at the suspect, according to authorities.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Bam Margera public intoxication case: All charges withdrawn after arrest at Pennsylvania hotel
- Michigan truck drivers charged for violent 2022 robbery of comic book store in Bucks County
- Man killed in shootout with police in Hamilton Township, New Jersey identified
It's unclear if the suspect was hurt.
Police have to release any details about the victim, who did not suffer any physical injuries.
So far, no arrests have been made, and no suspect description.