Victim fights back, fires weapon during attempted carjacking in North Philadelphia

What would have been another Philadelphia carjacking was thwarted when its victim took matters into their own hands.

Police say a suspect tried to carjack a victim at 10th and Mount Vernon streets in North Philadelphia around 1:30 a.m.

But the victim fought back, firing his weapon at the suspect, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

It's unclear if the suspect was hurt.

Police have to release any details about the victim, who did not suffer any physical injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made, and no suspect description.