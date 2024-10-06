Phillies bench Bohm, start Sosa at third for Game 2 against Mets in NLDS

article

The Philadelphia Phillies are switching up the lineup after a disappointing loss at home to the Mets for the first game of the National League Division Series on Saturday.

All-star Alec Bohm has been benched with Edmundo Sosa taking his place at third base for Game 2 at Citizens Banks on Sunday, according to MLB.com.

Bohm went 0-for-4 and hit .170 in the Phillies' Game 1 loss, which gave the Mets a 1-0 lead in the playoff series.

The team has yet to release a reason for the change, but Bohm has not been placed on the injured list.

The Phillies fell 6-2 to the Mets after leading by one run for most of the game thanks to slugger Kyle Schwarber's home run and ace Zack Wheeler's nine strikeouts and 30 swings-and-misses over 111 pitches.

However, the game took a turn in the 8th inning as the Mets rallied against Phillies' relievers to claim the first victory.