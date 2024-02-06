Did Jason Kelce just hint that he may not be retiring from football?

article

A viral video is getting Philadelphia fans excited that an Eagles favorite may be back on the field next season.

Jason Kelce was at the Pro Bowl over the weekend when a fan said "Please don't retire, for the love of football, please don't."

The video captured Kelce as he appears to mumble, "I'm gonna try not to."

His brother Travis also recently commented on Kelce's alleged retirement during the Super Bowl's first media night.

"I think he's got some football left in him," Travis said when asked if Jason would play in the Eagle's Brazil game next season.

Related article

Rumors of his retirement have been swirling since the Eagles season ended, but Kelce has yet to confirm or deny any reports.

"Whenever you're around this atmosphere, it's really hard to not want to continue doing this," he said during a recent interview.



