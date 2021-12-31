Kirk Cousins has COVID, will miss Vikings-Packers

article

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Friday morning. As an unvaccinated player, Cousins will not be able to play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. The news of Cousins’ positive COVID test was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Who will be Vikings QB vs Packers?

Moments after the Vikings placed Cousins on the COVID list, the team activated veteran backup Sean Mannion from the COVID list. Mannion is the presumed starter for Sunday night against the Packers. If he doesn't start at quarterback, rookie Kellen Mond or newly-signed Kyle Sloter would be next in line.

Reports: Cousins had COVID symptoms

Schefter and Pelissero reported that Cousins had symptoms, self reported and then tested positive. As an unvaccinated player he is tested for COVID every day.

Scenario that Zimmer feared

During training camp, all Vikings quarterbacks except Jake Browning missed the team's night practice due to COVID protocols. At that time, head coach Mike Zimmer expressed his frustration with players refusing to get vaccinated and spoke about the problem it could cause late in a season with a playoff berth on the line. The worst-case scenario is unfortunately starting to play out for the Vikings at the end of the season ahead of a must-win game at Green Bay.

Vikings practice – Friday pool report

The Vikings practiced inside their Indoor Practice Facility with the doors open. The team conducted stretching and special teams during the open period of practice.

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce was not in attendance. Quarterback Sean Mannion and tackle Rashod Hill returned to practice after their activations from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Assistant Head Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator Andre Patterson returned to practice for the first time after missing time because of COVID-19.

Vikings COVID list

The Vikings COVID-19/Reserve list also includes LB Nick Vigil, G Oli Udoh and DE Patrick Jones III.

Cousins on vaccines

During training camp, Cousins said he had even considered putting plexiglass around his space in meeting rooms, and talked with head coach Mike Zimmer about arranging different places to game plan.

"If that’s what it takes to get to the playoffs and be in playoff games and win playoff games, then that’s where we’re going to meet. We’re going to avoid this close contact thing with everything we possibly can do," Cousins said. "I’m going to do whatever it takes."