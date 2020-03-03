Phillies offering 'ballpark passes' for crazy cheap spring games

article

The Philadelphia Phillies are pulling out all the stops ahead of the regular season.

The clubhouse is now offering two ballpark passes for home games this spring on the cheap.

The Spring Ballpark Pass offers access to all regular season home games — excluding opening day — in the month of April through May 14 for $90.

If fans chose to attend all 18 games, the price would amount to $5 per game.

With the April Ballpark Pass, fans are offered standing room only tickets to all April home games — still excluding opening day — for $45.

Fans using either ballpark pass may be offered a seat assignment based on availability, but seats are not guaranteed.

All ballpark pass tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark App.

For more information about the ballpark passes, see here.

