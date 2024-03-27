Expand / Collapse search

Phillies Opening Day postponed, moved to Friday afternoon due to rain

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 27, 2024 2:43pm EDT
Philadelphia Phillies
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Inside Citizens Bank Park ahead Phillies Opening Day 2024

FOX 29's Ali Reid has the inside scoop as the Phillies unveil new food, fashion and technology enhancements at Citizens Bank Park ahead opening day against the Atlanta Braves Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day matchup with the Atlanta Braves has been postponed until Friday due to rain in the forecast on Thursday. 

Friday's game will start at 3:05 p.m. with gates opening to fans at 12:35 p.m. 

"Due to the anticipated rain on Thursday, we have elected to move our home opener with the Braves to Friday," said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck. "This decision was made after consultation with Major League Baseball and various weather services. The open date on Friday gives us the ability to reschedule the game."

Tickets and parking for Thursday will be valid for admission on Friday. 

Pregame festivities will begin around 2:20 p.m. 