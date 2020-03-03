Report: Jaguars looking to trade former Eagles QB Nick Foles

article

Nick Foles is reportedly on the trading block, and the Philadelphia Eagles need a backup quarterback.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million deal last offseason to become the Jacksonville Jaguar’s franchise quarterback.

Now, Dan Graziano of ESPN is reporting that the Jaguars want to trade Foles and move forward with Gardner Minshew.

Minshew stepped in after Foles broke his collarbone on opening day last year.

