Expand / Collapse search

Reports: Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson leaving Eagles, signs 1-year deal with Lions

Published 
Sports
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Penns

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has ended his career in Philadelphia, signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, according to reports. 

NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted about deal on Sunday night, announcing the $8 million deal between the defensive free agent and the lions. 

The 25-year-old played one season with the Eagles after three previous seasons with the New Orleans Saints. 

Gardner-Johnson tweeted about his departure, thanking the Philadelphia Eagles for his time. 

RELATED COVERAGE

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown also tweeted about Gardner-Johnson's new deal with the Lions, calling him a "great teammate." 