Reports: Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson leaving Eagles, signs 1-year deal with Lions
PHILADELPHIA - Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has ended his career in Philadelphia, signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, according to reports.
NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted about deal on Sunday night, announcing the $8 million deal between the defensive free agent and the lions.
The 25-year-old played one season with the Eagles after three previous seasons with the New Orleans Saints.
Gardner-Johnson tweeted about his departure, thanking the Philadelphia Eagles for his time.
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown also tweeted about Gardner-Johnson's new deal with the Lions, calling him a "great teammate."