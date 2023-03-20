Reports: Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson leaving Eagles, signs 1-year deal with Lions

article

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has ended his career in Philadelphia, signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, according to reports.

NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted about deal on Sunday night, announcing the $8 million deal between the defensive free agent and the lions.

The 25-year-old played one season with the Eagles after three previous seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Gardner-Johnson tweeted about his departure, thanking the Philadelphia Eagles for his time.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown also tweeted about Gardner-Johnson's new deal with the Lions, calling him a "great teammate."