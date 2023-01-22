'What have we done?' Jason Kelce's daughter wakes up singing Eagles fight song from her crib

Eagles fans woke up on the right side of the bed across the Philadelphia area Sunday morning - and Jason Kelce's family was no exception!

The Eagles center posted a video of his 3-year-old daughter singing the entire Eagles fight song from her crib, "Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles win last night too," Kelce said in an Instagram post.

The little Eagles fan chants "E-A-G-L-E-S… yay!" as she lays in her crib, arms raised in the air.

Her proud parents can be heard giggling as they watch the baby monitor video, which ends with Kelce saying, "What have we done?"

The adorable video comes just hours after her dad's team crushed the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC divisional round Saturday night.

The Eagles continue their road to the Super Bowl when they take on either the Cowboys or the 49ers in the NFC Championship, which is set to be played next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.