Farmers market delivers holiday surprise for those facing food insecurity in Bucks County

Every Friday Fresh Connect Bucks County offers a free farmers market for people facing food insecurity in the community in Bristol Township and this time Santa was there ready to hand over a special gift.

Each person received an envelope with $100 in cash.

"I think that’s very nice. It helps a lot of families who are down on their luck," said Anita Enger. "I think it’s awesome and I really appreciate it. I really thank all the people who made this possible that is helping out."

The generous cash gift is from Gene Epstein. The 85-year-old from Bucks County runs the Gene and Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Fund after decades of running new and used car dealerships in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

"We have envelopes here and each one that’s getting their food that they need is getting a $100 bill," said Epstein. "There’s plenty of people making incredible amounts of money and all I’m saying is just share a little bit. Find the organization that works efficiently and support them. Whether you give them $10 a month or $1,000 a month, do it."

Enger said the cash will go a long way for her.

"It’ll help me pay my bills, and also it’ll go toward Christmas gifts for my grandbabies," said Enger.

CEO Erin Lukoss said the Bucks County Opportunity Council supports people who are low-income through programs like Fresh Connect and said most of the individuals are working, and working hard but fallen on difficult times.

"People do all kinds of things with that money. They’re able to pay a bill. We have people who have said that will help them get a holiday meal. It will help them get holiday gifts for their family," said Lukoss. "The impact is great when there is extra money. That doesn’t happen very often so the fact that Gene wants to give resources out at this time of year, any time of year honestly, it makes a huge impact for people."

The Opportunity Council said 400 people were online to receive food benefits and in total $40,000 in cash were handed out.

Fresh Connect runs the year-round food distribution in Bristol, Quakertown and Warminster every week.