Seeing July 4th fireworks? Hourly weather forecast for Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Have you started your July Fourth holiday? The weather is cooperating so nicely as the country prepares to celebrate its 248th birthday and many folks have already escaped to the Jersey shore or the Poconos for the long weekend.

Meteorologist Kathy Orr says humidity levels are on the rise if you are inland and temps will approach 90 degrees for the holiday, though the possibility of thunderstorms seems less likely than once thought. Your fireworks are likely to happen with a minimal amount of rain.

PHILLY AREA WEATHER

There is a marginal risk of some scattered severe weather from Wilmington through southern Chester County, but, again, it is scattered in nature and will not be a widespread event.

Hour-by-hour forecast:

3 p.m. Cloudy, low chance of storms 89 degrees

5 p.m. Cloudy, chance of storms, 90 degrees

7 p.m. Cloudy, higher chance of storms, 86 degrees

8-10 p.m. the highest chance of a few storms as temps fall to 80 degrees

Again, any storm activity would be scattered Thursday afternoon into the evening, but fireworks displays appear to be in the clear.

NEW JERSEY SHORE

Down the shore for the weekend, storm chances are minimal, under otherwise mostly sunny skies and temps right around 80 degrees.

The 90s return for the weekend and into next week, while scattered storm chances increase.