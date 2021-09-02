EF-2 tornado with peak winds up to 130 mph confirmed in Upper Dublin Twp.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado with estimated peak winds up to 130 mph touched down in Fort Washington, Upper Dublin Township on Wednesday.

The weather service says the tornado traveled from Upper Dublin to Horsham Township. They are expected to release more details Thursday night or Friday.

Officials in Montgomery County say they are investigating at least three storm-related deaths Thursday after remnants of Ida brought powerful storms, flooding, and a number of tornadoes to the area Wednesday.

FOX 29’s Jeff Cole reports one of the fatalities occurred in an Upper Dublin neighborhood where dozens of trees had been knocked down during the storm.

Neighbors say one of those trees fell through the roof of a home, fatally striking a woman on the second floor of her home. According to neighbors, the woman’s husband was attempting to reach her to bring her downstairs when the tree came down.

