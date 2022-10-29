Weather Authority: Clouds build in advance of rain Monday night

Clouds are beginning to build, ahead of rain for Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Unfortunately, just in time for trick-or-treating and Game 3 of the World Series, rain will be moving into the Delaware Valley. The rain looks to be light, but steady. MLB will decide whether the game will be called or not. Temperatures should reach the upper 60s for the high Monday, with temps falling to the low 60s for the game.

Rain will linger into Tuesday morning, though the sun should shine through in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s.

The rest of the week looks pleasant, sunny and mild.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47

MONDAY: Steady PM showers. High: 68, Low: 50

TUESDAY: November 1st. High: 68, Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 70, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Eagles on FOX 29. High: 68, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High: 68, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Nice all weekend. High: 72, Low: 56