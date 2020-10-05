Expand / Collapse search

With one month to go, FOX 29 answers your election questions

Election
ARDMORE, Pa. - We're now less than a month away from Election Day. And Monday morning, "Good Day Philadelphia" was answering your questions ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election.

We asked you to send us your questions using the hashtag #FOX29GoodDay. And our political analyst, Bruce Gordon, joined Jennaphr Frederick at Suburban Square in Ardmore, Montgomery County, to help answer your queries.

We've also posted links to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware voting resources on FOX29.com.

In the videos below, you'll find answers to many of the questions posed by our viewers. Thank you to everyone who sent them in to us!

Election Day Q &amp; A: Voting Between Party Lines

Election Day Q &amp; A: Absentee Ballots

Election Day Q &amp; A: Absentee Ballots in NJ

Election Day Q &amp; A: Mail in Ballots

Election Day Q &amp; A: Showing off the mail-in ballot for PA

Election Day Q &amp; A: Properly filling out mail-in ballots

Election Day Q &amp; A: Election Night Results

MORE INFORMATION & LINKS:

___

