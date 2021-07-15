1 critical after double shooting in Strawberry Mansion

article

A double shooting in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood left a man in critical condition Wednesday night, police say.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of North 33rd Street.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the lower abdomen and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He was listed in critical condition.

The second victim, an 18-year-old man, walked into the hospital a short time after the first victim arrived, was listed in stable condition.

Police say they are looking at surveillance video to gather more information about the suspects.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Man, 29, extremely critical after he was shot onboard SEPTA bus near City Hall

Philadelphia high school football player dies after collapsing during scrimmage

Boy hospitalized after being struck by pickup truck while riding bicycle in South Philadelphia

Teen boys, 15 and 13, recovering after shooting in West Philadelphia

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter