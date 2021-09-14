1 critical after early morning shooting in Germantown

One person is in critical condition Tuesday morning after a shooting in Germantown..

It happened just after 12:30 am on the 5800 block of Morris Street.

Police say one man was found lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and legs. He was in a semi-conscious state when police found him. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The man appears to be in his 30s, but is currently listed as a John Doe.

MORE HEADLINES:

Detectives say at least four shots were fired from two separate caliber semi-automatic weapons. Police found three spent shell casings on the road on Morris Street and found four spent shell casings on the floorboards of a Jeep that they are told by witnesses that the victim was in before he was shot.

Police are investigating whether there were other people at the scene at the time of the shooting.

So far, there is no motive for the shooting nor has there been any arrests. Detectives are using private surveillance footage from the area to help them during their investigation.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

