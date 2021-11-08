Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 injured in West Philadelphia double shooting

Updated November 9, 2021 9:21AM
Skyfox over the scene of a double shooting in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting has killed one person and injured another in West Philadelphia.

According to officials, the shooting happened on the 900 block of Belmont Avenue Monday, just after 3:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police investigate after a young man, 17 to 18 years of age, is shot and killed and another person injured in West Philadelphia.

He was rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian where he died. He was later identified as Bahsil Garrison. 

Authorities did not release details regarding the second shooting victim. Police are investigating the shooting and said no arrests were made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

