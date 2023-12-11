1 dead, another critical after firefighters battle blaze in Fern Rock: officials

An overnight fire claimed the life of one victim, and left another with critical injuries as flames erupted in one Philadelphia neighborhood early Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on the 12000 block of North 12th Street in the Fern Rock section of the city around 12:30 a.m.

One person was killed, while another was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No further details have been released about the victims, or the deadly fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.