Police: Man killed in broad daylight double shooting in Eastwick
EASTWICK - A broad daylight shooting in Philadelphia's Eastwick section left one man dead and another badly hurt, according to police.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 74th Street and Island Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday for reports of gunfire.
Police found two men shot several times and drove both victims to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
An unidentified man in his 30s who was shot in the head, stomach and lower body died at the hospital, police said.
A 38-year-old man was placed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the legs, groin and stomach.
Authorities did not report any arrests immediately following the deadly gunfire.
