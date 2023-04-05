$10,000 reward being offered after 2 dogs shot just days apart in Kingsessing

article

A Philadelphia neighborhood has become the scene of two recent dog shootings, one that tragically took the life of one innocent animal.

On March 27, a dog was found shot and terrified after crawling onto the porch of a home on the 1200 block of South 54th Street in Kingsessing.

She has been named Alexia by the Pennsylvania SPCA, and is on the road to recovery after a leg amputation and blood transfusion.

Just two days after Alexia was found, a second dog was found shot inside a trash bag just blocks away. Unfortunately, the dog succumbed to its injuries.

The Pennsylvania SPCA believes both shootings may be related.

"The details of what happened to Alexia and this second dog are still being revealed. We know that there are people out there with knowledge of what occurred," said Nicole Wilson, PSPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement.

A $10,000 reward provided by an anonymous donor is now being offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection to the shootings.