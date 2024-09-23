Pedestrian injured in crash near St. Joseph’s University: police

article

A pedestrian has been injured after police say a crash occurred in Lower Merion Township Monday night.

Police say emergency crews are investigating after a crash occurred near the 5400 block of City Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

One person injured in the crash has been taken to the hospital.

Officials say City Avenue is still shut down due to the ongoing investigation.

St. Joseph’s University sent out an alert regarding an accident at around 9 p.m.

This story is still developing.

