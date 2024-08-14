$10,000 reward offered for Pennsylvania gun store burglaries that saw 43 guns stolen

article

Dozens of firearms were stolen when a Lancaster gun store became the target of burglars, who are still being sought by law enforcement.

Jones Firearms, LLC, on Columbia Avenue was burglarized twice this summer, once on June 30, then again on July 29.

A total of 43 firearms, makes and models unknown, were stolen from the federal firearm licensee.

Officials say two masked suspects carried out both burglaries, and may have used a purple Honda Accord and black sedan during the second.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the ATF and NSSF for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Tips can be submitted to the ATF, or Pennsylvania State Police.