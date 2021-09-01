13-year-old boy stable after being stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 13-year-old boy is hospitalized after being stabbed in the arm.
It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 1800 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia.
The victim was taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Police remain investigating for a motive. No arrests have been made.
