13-year-old boy stable after being stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say

A 13-year-old boy is hospitalized after being stabbed in the arm.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 1800 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia.

MORE HEADLINES:

The victim was taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police remain investigating for a motive. No arrests have been made.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter