13-year-old boy stable after being stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Teen stabbed in North Philadelphia

A 13-year-old is recovering after they were stabbed in the arm in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA -  A 13-year-old boy is hospitalized after being stabbed in the arm.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 1800 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia. 

The victim was taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police remain investigating for a motive. No arrests have been made. 

