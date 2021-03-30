2 teens shot near rec center in Germantown, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a 15-year-old and 17-year-old were shot near a rec center in the city's Germantown section.

It happened on a path near the Happy Hollow Recreation Center on the 4900 block of Pulaski Avenue Tuesday around 8 p.m.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

A 16-year-old girl was shot once in the neck. She is also listed in stable condition at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police are searching for two men in masks possibly captured on surveillance video.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

