16-year-old boy shot to death in Camden, police say
CAMDEN, N.J. - Detectives in Camden are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen boy.
The incident happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. Sunday on the 2100 block of Sewell Street.
Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found the 16-year-old boy unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Cooper Hospital wh ere he succumbed to his injuries shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lance Merrill with the CCPO’s Homicide Unit at 609-789-3766 or CCPD Det. Matthew Kreidler at 609-519-6918.
