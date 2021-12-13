16-year-old boy shot to death in Camden, police say

article

Detectives in Camden are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen boy.

The incident happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. Sunday on the 2100 block of Sewell Street.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found the 16-year-old boy unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Cooper Hospital wh ere he succumbed to his injuries shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lance Merrill with the CCPO’s Homicide Unit at 609-789-3766 or CCPD Det. Matthew Kreidler at 609-519-6918.

