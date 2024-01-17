Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old student arrested, charged for bringing loaded gun to high school in Delaware

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Delaware State Police confiscate loaded 9mm handgun found in 17-year-old student's backpack Wednesday afternoon. 

A 17-year-old is facing charges after police say he carried a gun with him on school grounds Wednesday in Delaware. 

Delaware State Police arrested a 17-year-old student at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes Wednesday afternoon after the teen was found to be in possession of a handgun.

At approximately 12:25 p.m. the School Resource Officer at Cape Henlopen High School was notified by staff that a student in the building possibly had a firearm in their possession. 

Upon further investigation, a search of the teen’s backpack led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm handgun. 

The teen was taken into custody without incident and charged with two felonies: carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm in a safe school zone. 

The teen was arraigned and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.

No students or staff were harmed.