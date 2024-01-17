17-year-old student arrested, charged for bringing loaded gun to high school in Delaware
A 17-year-old is facing charges after police say he carried a gun with him on school grounds Wednesday in Delaware.
Delaware State Police arrested a 17-year-old student at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes Wednesday afternoon after the teen was found to be in possession of a handgun.
At approximately 12:25 p.m. the School Resource Officer at Cape Henlopen High School was notified by staff that a student in the building possibly had a firearm in their possession.
Upon further investigation, a search of the teen’s backpack led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm handgun.
The teen was taken into custody without incident and charged with two felonies: carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm in a safe school zone.
The teen was arraigned and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.
No students or staff were harmed.