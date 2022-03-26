18-year-old arrested, charged for fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Reading, police say

article

The Reading Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old man on Friday.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:17 p.m.

Officers arrived in the area and found the victim dead and were directed toward a car fleeing the scene of the shooting, police say.

Authorities say officers located and stopped the vehicle in the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue.

Police identified the driver of the car as the shooting suspect, 18-year-old Wilson Ventura-Cruz, according to police.

Ventura-Cruz was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree murder and related charges.

The Reading Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact authorities at 610-655-6116.

