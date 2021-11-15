Video shows suspects wanted for shooting at Philadelphia officers, injuring 1

Philadelphia police have released video of two suspects they say shows them opening fire on an unmarked police vehicle leaving one officer hurt.

The incident happened around 10:13 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 on the 2300 block of North 30th Street.

Police say two officers were driving the unmarked vehicle on the block when two vehicles stopped in the middle of the street, blocking their path.

Video then shows two suspects, one from each vehicle, getting out and firing multiple gunshots at the unmarked police vehicle, striking the windshield.

One of the officers suffered an injury to his face caused by broken glass.

The offenders got back in the vehicles and fled the scene. They were last seen heading south on 29th Street from Dauphin Street.

The vehicles that the suspects were in were described by police as a white Mercedes Benz CLE 250 with dark tinted windows and a dark color Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to contact police.

