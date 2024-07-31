'I'm going home without him': 18-year-old killed in double shooting honored at balloon release in Chester

"I just can't believe it. I'm really shocked," said Denise Green as she struggles with the harsh reality that her 18-year-old son, Amir Rambert, is gone.

"I'm still trying to understand, like why?" she said.

Green, Amir’s sister and father attended a balloon release Wednesday evening at Memorial Park on Engle Street in Chester.

"We love you Amir," chanted the crowd.

The park is near where police say someone shot Amir before 8:30 Monday night.

"He was a loving boy. He wasn't a troublemaker. He just didn't like bullying," said Green.

Community groups, youth athletic coaches and fraternities came together to support the family and to do outreach.

"To touch the other kids that's grieving and the other families that's grieving and just to let them know that we care," said Cory Long, the executive director and founder of Making A Change Group.

"We focus on intervention, de-escalation and mentoring young people to prevent them from the streets," he said.

Local and state elected officials were also there to support the community.

"I'm just asking that everyone continue to support them and to be here for them. They're going to need much support and love," said PA State Rep. Carol Kazeem.

Police are looking for tips from the public about the shooting. But they also have a message for residents.

"You have good police officers; you have a mayor who supports the residents and police but it comes down to parenting too. That's the number one thing. Check on your kids," said Commissioner Steven Gretsky, Chester Police.

Meanwhile, Green says her son turned 18 last month, would've graduated from high school next year and was planning to leave Chester.

"He wanted to leave because all his friends getting killed, so he didn’t really want to be here and that's all he been talking about for the last two weeks," she said.

She's encouraged by the community's support, but her heartache is heavy.

"I'm going home without him. I'm going home without him," she said.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, police say you can call them at 610-447-7931 or download the department’s mobile app on your phone and leave an anonymous tip.