2 bodies found inside home in Surf City, New Jersey
SURF CITY, N.J. - Authorities in Ocean County, New Jersey are investigating the discovery of two deceased individuals in Surf City on Sunday.
The discovery was made inside of a residence on North 7th Avenue.
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says the deaths are considered to be ‘suspicious’ at this time.
Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer says more information will be released when it becomes available. The investigation is ongoing with the prosecutor’s office, Surf City police, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact detectives at (732) 929-2027 or (609) 494-8121.
